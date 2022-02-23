Beam Global agrees to acquire AllCell Technologies in all-stock deal
Feb. 23, 2022 9:03 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has agreed to acquire energy storage solutions provider AllCell Technologies in an all stock transaction, expected to close on Mar. 01, 2022.
- Upon deal closing, AllCell shareholders will receive 1,055,000 shares of Beam Global restricted common stock. They may also receive additional restricted shares through an earn-out payments. Any revenue from AllCell products used in Beam Global's core product portfolio will be excluded from the earn-out calculation.
- Beam Global's existing shareholders will own 90.3%, with the company retaining operational and board control of AllCell.
- The acquisition is expected to impact Beam Global by increasing and diversifying revenues and gross profits, enhancing foundational IP portfolio and significantly reducing cost of goods sold.
- The AllCell team and manufacturing facility will remain in Broadview, Illinois. The companies plan to integrate rapidly and explore an expansion of battery manufacturing in California. Expansion of Beam Global's product manufacturing in the Midwest is also under consideration.