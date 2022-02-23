Grand Havana announces CEO transition
Feb. 23, 2022 9:04 AM ETGrand Havana Inc. (GHAV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Grand Havana (OTCPK:GHAV) announces that Robert Rico’s five-year agreement has officially ended as CEO.
- Company has appointed founding member, Tanya Bredemeier as the new CEO.
- To ensure an orderly transition, Mr. Rico will remain as a consultant and work closely with Tanya Bredemeier until December 31, 2022.
- As one of compamy’s founders and President for more than 7 years, Tanya has played an instrumental role in creating the brand, the publicly-traded company, and as of today, the company has served millions of cups of coffees via our multiple distribution platforms that include: Food Service, Cafes and online marketplaces.