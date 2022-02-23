Deutsche Bank's new London headquarters close in on $1.3B sale - Bloomberg
Feb. 23, 2022 9:07 AM ETDBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- New South Wales Treasury Corp., known as TCorp, is in talks to buy Deutsche Bank AG's (NYSE:DB) new London headquarters from Land Securities Group, the site's developer, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- The organization that helps fund the public sector in Australia's New South Wales, the country's most populous state, is negotiating a price of ~£950M ($1.3B), the people told Bloomberg. LandLease Corp. is leading the process on TCorp's behalf.
- The price being discussed underscores the strong demand for modern London office buildings with long leases and that tout the best environmental credentials. Deutsche Bank (DB) has signed a 25-year lease for most of the building and will start occupying the property in 2023.