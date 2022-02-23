ElectraMeccanica Vehicles receives initial 20 unit SOLO Cargo fleet order
Feb. 23, 2022 9:10 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) trades 2.6% higher premarket after it announced an initial fleet purchase of 20 SOLO Cargo EVs from Northern California-headquartered Mountain Mike's Pizza, a 40-year old regional pizza chain, with 200+ restaurants across California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada and Utah.
- This marks the sixth fleet customer for ElectraMeccanica in the food delivery space.
- The partnership is an opportunity for Mountain Mike's Pizza to lower overall pizza delivery costs spanning over its multi-state restaurant footprint.
- Revenue in the U.S. online food delivery segment is estimated to reach $66.5 B by the 2022 end, with an annual growth rate of 9.7%.
- SOLO and SOLO Cargo supports those businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint by transitioning to an electric and downgrade their oversized traditional gas-powered fleet vehicles.