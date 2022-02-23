Fubo TV shares rise with earnings results on tap
Feb. 23, 2022 By: Rex Crum
- Streaming TV platform provider Fubo TV (NYSE:FUBO) got a boost, Wednesday, with its shares rising almost 3% in pre-market trading ahead of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results, due after the market close.
- Analysts estimate Fubo (FUBO) will report a loss of $0.56 a share, on revenue of $213.3 million, compared to a loss of $2.47 a share, on $105.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Among the areas that Wall Street will key in on are Fubo's (FUBO) growth in paid subscribers and average revenue per user. In the third quarter of 2021, Fubo (FUBO) reached 1 million total paid subscribers for the first time, while its average revenue per user [ARPU] for the quarter reached $74.54, a 10% increase over the prior-year period.
- It will also be the first quarter earnings report for Fubo's (FUBO) Chief Financial Officer John Janedis, who joined the company on Feb. 7. Janedis had been an analyst with Wolfe Research prior to coming to Fubo (FUBO).