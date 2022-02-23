Organovo, BICO reach licensing deal on bioprinting patents
Feb. 23, 2022 9:14 AM ETOrganovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and BICO reached agreement on a broad license for BICO and its affiliate companies to Organovo’s foundational patent portfolio in 3D bioprinting.
- Organovo and BICO were engaged in several legal disputes regarding the patents.
- The companies said that under the new agreement, all civil actions regarding potential infringement and IPRs concerning validity of Organovo’s patents are dismissed and/or terminated.
- Both BICO and Organovo have released each other from all previous claims, demands liabilities and costs in favor of the beneficial solution created through the patent license agreement.
- “Organovo celebrates the success of CELLINK’s bioprinting product lines in opening up the horizons of 3D bioprinting to customers," said Organovo Executive Chairman Keith Murphy.
- BICO was known as Cellink. Cellink continues to operate as a wholly owned division of BICO.