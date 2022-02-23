Esports Entertainment to install OMEGA at GAMMAX locations in the Netherlands
Feb. 23, 2022 9:13 AM ETEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) has announced that GAMMAX, a Netherlands-based gaming and esports startup, has agreed to become the exclusive distributor of the revolutionary new OMEGA solution for the Dutch market.
- In addition, OMEGA will be installed in GAMMAX Gaming & Esports Centers and Leisure locations across the Netherlands over the next 5 years, with the expectation of multiple installations through 2026.
- Turnkey Solution allows businesses and entertainment venues to add Esports and Gaming as a new revenue stream.
- "EEG is dedicated to the global growth of esports, and we look forward to working with GAMMAX to bring OMEGA to their new esports venues and other potential venues over the coming years." said Magnus Leppäniemi, President.
- GMBL shares -23.57% premarket to $2.27.