IEA to construct two solar projects in Virginia
Feb. 23, 2022 9:19 AM ETInfrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Utility company ENGIE North America has selected Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to build two solar projects in Virginia.
- IEA Constructors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IEA, won an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with a total value of $109M.
- Under the contract, IEA will self-perform all EPC requirements for the 70-megawatt (MWAC) Powell's Creek Solar project on 495 acres in Halifax County, Virginia. Construction of the solar photovoltaic facility commenced in Jan. 2022 with a targeted completion date in Dec. 2022. ENGIE will furnish the 176,000 solar modules of this $66M project.
- Furthermore, IEA will help deploy over 106,000 solar modules across the 51-MWAC Sunnybrook Solar solar project in Scottsburg County, Virginia. The $43M project commenced in Jan. 2022 and is expected to complete in Dec. 2022.