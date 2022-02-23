Quest Diagnostics cut to neutral at UBS on risk of missing FY 2023 earnings target
Feb. 23, 2022 9:20 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- UBS has downgraded Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from buy to neutral on fears the company won't be able to meet its own earnings target in 2023.
- The firm also lowered its price target to $139 from $160 to (~6% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- While Quest (DGX) has a FY 2023 earnings target of $8.50, UBS said that rising costs could hinder the company's ability to meet it.
- "Meaningful invigorate cost savings and faster organic volume recovery at higher margins would need to more than offset investments, heightened labor pressures, and reimbursement cuts," the firm wrote, adding that the recent leadership transition adds uncertainty to Quest's (DGX) long-term strategy.
- As a result, UBS added that shares should trade at a lower multiple, 17x from 18x.
