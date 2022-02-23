Lazard names Emilio Mahuad as CEO of Mexico financial advisory unit
Feb. 23, 2022 9:27 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) on Wednesday named Emilio Mahuad as CEO of the company's Mexico financial advisory business, effective immediately.
- Mahuad joined Lazard (LAZ) from UBS, where he worked for over eight years, most recently as country head and head of global banking Mexico. He previously served as a managing director for Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s investment banking practice in Mexico City for about 10 years.
- Meanwhile, shares of LAZ rise 1.5% in premarket trading.
- Previously, (Sept. 27, 2021) Lazard junior bankers' pay raised to the highest on Wall Street.