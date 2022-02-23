Lazard names Emilio Mahuad as CEO of Mexico financial advisory unit

Feb. 23, 2022 9:27 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman analyse investment marketing data.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) on Wednesday named Emilio Mahuad as CEO of the company's Mexico financial advisory business, effective immediately.
  • Mahuad joined Lazard (LAZ) from UBS, where he worked for over eight years, most recently as country head and head of global banking Mexico. He previously served as a managing director for Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s investment banking practice in Mexico City for about 10 years.
  • Meanwhile, shares of LAZ rise 1.5% in premarket trading.
  • Previously, (Sept. 27, 2021) Lazard junior bankers' pay raised to the highest on Wall Street.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.