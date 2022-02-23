Ballard Power Systems (BLDP +3.5%) opens higher after saying its partnership with ABB received a "groundbreaking approval in principle" from the DNV classification society for a jointly developed fuel cell concept to power ships, capable of generating 3 MW of electrical power.

With the AiP in place, Ballard said the jointly developed solution "can be initiated with confidence that it is eligible to receive final approval for application onboard a wide range of vessels."

The successful development of the system concept builds on a three-year collaboration between ABB and Ballard Power.

"ABB's industry-leading experience in marine solutions and Ballard's expertise in development and deployment of megawatt-scale fuel cell systems for land-based use has proven to be the right combination, enabling us to take the next step in our joint efforts to make this technology available for larger vessels," said Jesper Themsen, President and CEO of Ballard Power Systems Europe.

