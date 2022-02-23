ElectraMeccanica announces fleet order from regional pizza chain
Feb. 23, 2022
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO +2.6%) announced an initial fleet purchase of 20 SOLO Cargo EVs from a regional pizza chain Mountain Mike’s Pizza.
- The SOLO Cargo currently allows space for approximately 15 standard pizza boxes in its 11.8 cubic feet trunk, and operates at an average cost of $.30 per mile, which works out to roughly 5X the savings of third-party delivery applications and $.24 per mile savings for those on a driver reimbursement model.
- The SOLO Cargo is said to create an ideal price point in the market to change food delivery space behavior by optimizing those restaurants looking to transition to in-house deliveries or those individuals looking for a low-cost alternative to drive for third-party delivery apps.
