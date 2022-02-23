Bausch Health Companies (BHC +0.0%) is trading flat in morning hours after the company’s Q4 2021 revenue fell short of expectations following another quarterly decline.

The Q4 2021 revenue slipped ~1% YoY on a reported basis to $2.2B as the Bausch Pharma segment generated only $1.2B revenue with a decline of ~6% YoY. Meanwhile, the full-year revenue climbed ~5% YoY to reach $8.4B, driven by ~10% YoY growth in Bausch + Lomb segment that generated $3.8B revenue.

The quarterly net income stood at $69M compared to a net loss of $153M in the previous year as the $222M of favorable change was led by an improvement in operating income and lower interest expense. However, the full-year net loss climbed ~69% YoY to $948M, driven mainly by an adverse impact on the operating income.

During the year, Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) has repaid $1.3B in debt using the cash from operations and the divestiture of Amoun Pharmaceutical Company S.A.E.

The company has completed internal procedures related to its planned spinoffs of Solta and Bausch + Lomb businesses. The IPOs are expected to launch subject to the regulatory, stock exchange, and other approvals, the company said.

"We have made great progress in our efforts to unlock value by creating three great companies, including publicly filing the registration statements for the proposed IPOs of Bausch + Lomb and Solta,” Chief Executive Officer Joseph C. Papa noted.

For 2022, Bausch Health (BHC) projects $8.40B – $8.60B and $3.45B – $3.60B in revenue and adj. EBITDA, respectively. The current consensus for the company indicates $8.75B revenue for 2022.