Oracle reaches expiration of waiting period to acquire Cerner

Oracle headquarter building in Bucharest. Logo of the Oracle company on a office building.

Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, Oracle (ORCL +0.2%) has amended the pending acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) . Cerner shares rose 1.4%.
  • Tender offer for Cerner shares remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions, including clearances under applicable foreign competition and foreign direct investment laws.
  • The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, ET, at the end of the day on March 16, 2022.
  • Parties anticipate extending the tender offer to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the tender offer.
  • Previously (Feb. 11): Oracle extends tender offer for Cerner acquisition to March 16
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.