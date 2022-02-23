Oracle reaches expiration of waiting period to acquire Cerner
Feb. 23, 2022 9:45 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), CERNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, Oracle (ORCL +0.2%) has amended the pending acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) . Cerner shares rose 1.4%.
- Tender offer for Cerner shares remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions, including clearances under applicable foreign competition and foreign direct investment laws.
- The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, ET, at the end of the day on March 16, 2022.
- Parties anticipate extending the tender offer to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the tender offer.
