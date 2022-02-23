Alimera's 3-year data for ILUVIEN shows benefit in diabetic macular edema
Feb. 23, 2022 9:48 AM ETAlimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) reported three-year results of a study called PALADIN evaluating the ILUVIEN implant in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), an eye complication in people with diabetes.
- The results, which were published in the journal Ophthalmology, showed that patients with DME who received a single dose of the sustained release implant ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg demonstrated statistically significant improvements in best corrected visual acuity, central subfield thickness, and treatment burden at 36 months.
- Treatment frequency was reduced by 70.5% from a median of 3.4 treatments per year in the 36 months preceding the injection of ILUVIEN to a median of 1 treatment per year in the 36 months following ILUVIEN .
- In addition, 2.97% of eyes required IOP lowering surgery, only half of which were due to steroid induced ocular hypertension following the administration of ILUVIEN.
- The company said added that patients with ≤6 treatments for DME before ILUVIEN experienced significantly higher visual acuity gains from baseline compared with patients who had >6 treatments before receiving ILUVIEN.
- The company noted that the findings suggest that use of ILUVIEN earlier in a treatment algorithm for DME could lead to more desirable visual acuity outcomes.