Quanergy Systems jumps after Digital Mortar partners for retail flow management
Feb. 23, 2022 9:50 AM ETQuanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) is up 19% in early Wednesday trading as the company stated Digital Mortar has selected its LiDAR portfolio to provide flow management solutions for retail applications.
- "Quanergy 3D LiDAR has rapidly become a key technology in retail people measurement and public-spaces for crowd-management. We expect Quanergy LiDAR products to account for 30-40% of sensors we’ll install in 2022," said Digital Mortar CEO Gary Angel.
- With the Quanergy and Digital Mortar solution once can capture highly detailed information of customers and guest experience.
- Press Release