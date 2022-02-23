MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) stock is falling 2.2% after Q4 earnings missed consensus as the Fed's impending shift in monetary policy is hurting the fair value of its loan portfolio.

Q4 EPS of $0.08 missed the average analyst estimate of $0.11 and fell from $0.17, excluding a $0.10 gain related to the Lima One acquisition, in Q3.

"Earnings were negatively impacted by market value decreases in our loan portfolio held at fair value, as the Fed signaled a sharp shift in monetary policy early in the fourth quarter resulting in negative investor sentiment and increased interest rate volatility," said CEO and President Craig Knutson.

Q4 net interest income rose to $70.1M from $61.8M in Q3, driven primarily by asset acquisitions and a record quarter for origination volumes at Lima One.

At Lima One, funded orginations were more than $450M.

Loan acquisition activity of $1.4B reflects execution of its asset aggregation strategy, resulting in net portfolio growth for the quarter approaching $800M.

Interest rate volatility resulted in market value decreases in its residential whole loans that are measured at fair value through earnings of $42.6M.

At Dec. 31, 2021, investments in residential whole loans totaled $7.9B vs. $7.1B at Sept. 30, 2021.

Yield on average interest earning assets was 5.37% at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. 5.38% at Sept. 30; net interest rate spread was 2.98% at Dec. 31, unchanged from Sept. 30.

Economic book value of $5.15 per common share at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $5.25 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, MFA Financial (MFA) GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.04, net interest income of $70.14M.