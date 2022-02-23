Apple to end mask mandate in most U.S. stores: report
Feb. 23, 2022 9:59 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has dropped its mask mandate in the majority of its U.S. stores, as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant subside, Bloomberg reported.
- The news outlet added that the tech giant told its retail employees about the change this week and has updated the retail store section of its website to notify customers of each stores' rules.
- The end of the mask mandate applies to certain states, such as Ohio, North Carolina and Georgia, where mask mandates have already ended. Apple stores in states that still have mask mandates, such as Hawaii, still require customers to wear masks in the stores.
- In addition, Bloomberg added that some stores are starting to bring back classes, with most stores bringing them back next month.
- Earlier this month, Bank of America said Apple would likely see increased iPhone sales due to the rollout of 5G networks around the world, as well as the possibility of augmented/virtual reality glasses to come later this year.