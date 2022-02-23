PNC Financial launches on-demand pay solution for clients
Feb. 23, 2022 9:57 AM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to enhance customer experiences, PNC Financial's (NYSE:PNC) treasury management platform on Wednesday launched an on-demand pay solution dubbed PNC EarnedIt.
- Powered by DailyPay Marketplace, PNC EarnedIt provides clients with the ability to let their employees access earned pay throughout any point in the pay cycle. The platform leverages companies' existing payroll and time management systems to convert their employees' time worked into net earnings.
- All transfers through PNC EarnedIt will be delivered to employees' existing bank accounts or the card of their choosing.
- PNC pursued a handful of technology-based initiatives last year, including its integration of Akoya Data Access Network to ensure safe transactions with financial applications.
- Previously, (Aug. 11, 2021) cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global said it's working with PNC Bank.