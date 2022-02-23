Beauty Health Company soars after sales beat, strong guidance

The Beauty Health Company soared on Wednesday after reporting 10% revenue growth in Q4 as the company navigated through macro challenges and COVID headwinds.

Delivery systems sales increased to $42.7M from $17.4M a year ago and consumables sales increased to $35.2M from $20.5M a year ago.

Gross margin increased to 76.5% compared to 67.8% last year. The improvement in gross profit was due to higher sales volumes, fixed cost leverage and margin accretion from distributor acquisitions, partially offset by higher supply chain and logistics costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5M compared to $3.6M a year ago. The increase in adjusted EBITDA is the result of higher sales, partially offset by increased sales commissions, personnel-related expenses, marketing spend and public company costs.

Looking ahead, SKIN sees 2022 sales of $320.0M to $330.0M vs $313M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50.0M.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) rose 29.28% to $16.60 vs. the 52-week trading range of $9.71 to $30.17.

Dig further into the SKIN Q4 numbers.