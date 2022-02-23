The stock market will still likely swing on events with Russia and Ukraine Wednesday, but for now internals seem to be driving direction.

Geopolitics will also have an impact on sentiment, but direct broader market sales exposure to Russia is just 0.1%.

"Overnight, markets have stabilized somewhat," UBS' Art Cashin said. "The reason may well be that in assessing the sanctions, they don’t look as onerous as first feared."

"Some have described sanctions against Russia as 'more aggressive," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "This is difficult to argue for the macroeconomic impact."

"Germany closed a pipeline that was not open. Japan banned sovereign debt issuance that does not take place. The US pledged to stop the Russian government accessing international finance they do not really need. The UK has focused on threatening to do more in the future. Financial market reactions are more about fear of future action than pricing in current action."

The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.4% is higher after moving into correction territory. The good news for longs is that it tends to be higher a year after a correction, but the bad news is that the Fed is embarking on a tightening cycle amid the weakness.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.4% and Dow (DJI) +0.4% are also higher.

All the S&P sectors are in positive territory led by Energy. Utilities and Consumer Discretionary are barely higher.

The Treasury yield curve is steepening a little. The 10-year is up 4 basis points to 1.99% and the 2-year is up 1 basis point to 1.6%.

"The market, particularly the S&P, needs to rally reasonably soon, probably in the next three days," Cashin said. "It did some technical damage to itself and further erosion might call for a heavier selloff, maybe a washout. So, the bulls really need to circle the wagons here and start to rally the S&P to take it away from the lows and possible breaking that neckline that we had talked about."

See the stocks making the biggest moves this morning.