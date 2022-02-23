Investor confidence rebounds in February amid falling COVID cases: State Street
Feb. 23, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: 103.9 in February vs. 90 in January (revised from 89.3).
- North America ICI to 106.2, up 12.6 points.
- Asian ICI to 96.9, down 0.2 points.
- European ICI to 93.9, up 8.3 points.
- The gauge showed one of its biggest monthly gains since recovery from the lows reached in the early months of the pandemic. "Falling COVID caseloads and relaxed restrictions drove the improving outlook even as the hawkish view for central banks continue in the face of upside inflation surprises," said Marvin Loh, senior macro strategist at State Street Global Markets.
- By contrast, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index slipped in February as inflation concerns rise.