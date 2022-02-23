Bank of America is bullish on exchange traded funds in the materials sector and remains bearish on funds that fall into the information technology segment of the market.

In a recent note, BofA stated: “Materials ETFs are the most attractive within US equity sectors from a valuation perspective. The group is the most oversold at -0.36 standard deviations from average valuation. Average P/E and P/FCF ratios are particularly attractive relative to other sector ETFs.”

Investors with similar aligned views may look to examine the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB), the world’s largest materials-based ETF with $7.23B AUM. Additionally, the broad-spectrum competitor Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) can be another option with its 120 holdings.

Moreover, for market participants who don’t want a top-heavy approach to the materials sector may track the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM), which has a balanced approach with 29 holdings.

Year-to-date price action: XLB -8.7%, VAW -7.7%, and RTM -4.3%.

At the other end of the spectrum, the financial institution remains bearish on the outlook of the technology sector standpoint, saying: “Tech ETFs are the most expensive in our US equity sector coverage at 1.45 standard deviations above average valuations. P/Es are elevated across the board with most funds still screening 1.5+ standard deviations on P/B, EV/EBITDA, and P/FCF metrics.”

Two broad spectrum ETFs that cover the tech market that may feel continued pressure are the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK). VGT, the largest ETF has seen an exodus in funds as market players have retracted $1.39B from the ETF in 2022.

Year-to-date price action: VGT -14% and XLK -13.1%.

BofA Securities also said that recent cash flows raise the odds of the current rates shock the market is experiencing turns into a recession shock in the next six months.