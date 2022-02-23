Bank of America is bullish on materials and bearish on technology ETFs
Bank of America is bullish on exchange traded funds in the materials sector and remains bearish on funds that fall into the information technology segment of the market.
In a recent note, BofA stated: “Materials ETFs are the most attractive within US equity sectors from a valuation perspective. The group is the most oversold at -0.36 standard deviations from average valuation. Average P/E and P/FCF ratios are particularly attractive relative to other sector ETFs.”
Investors with similar aligned views may look to examine the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB), the world’s largest materials-based ETF with $7.23B AUM. Additionally, the broad-spectrum competitor Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) can be another option with its 120 holdings.
Moreover, for market participants who don’t want a top-heavy approach to the materials sector may track the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM), which has a balanced approach with 29 holdings.
Year-to-date price action: XLB -8.7%, VAW -7.7%, and RTM -4.3%.
At the other end of the spectrum, the financial institution remains bearish on the outlook of the technology sector standpoint, saying: “Tech ETFs are the most expensive in our US equity sector coverage at 1.45 standard deviations above average valuations. P/Es are elevated across the board with most funds still screening 1.5+ standard deviations on P/B, EV/EBITDA, and P/FCF metrics.”
Two broad spectrum ETFs that cover the tech market that may feel continued pressure are the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK). VGT, the largest ETF has seen an exodus in funds as market players have retracted $1.39B from the ETF in 2022.
Year-to-date price action: VGT -14% and XLK -13.1%.
BofA Securities also said that recent cash flows raise the odds of the current rates shock the market is experiencing turns into a recession shock in the next six months.