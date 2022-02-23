AMC CEO Aron boosts ownership in cinema chain as grants vest
Feb. 23, 2022 10:06 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.9%) CEO Adam Aron has boosted his stake in the company as previous share grants have vested, a move back up following his share sales of late 2021.
- Aron acquired just over 1 million shares through the vesting of prior-year performance stock units, according to AMC's SEC filing, with nearly half of those withheld from issuance to satisfy tax obligations. Aron's filing was one of nine the company issued for executives' stock vesting.
- The move left him with direct ownership of 793,974 shares, nearly quadrupling his holdings.
- "Update on my AMC stock ownership," he tweeted. "After prior year grants vested less income taxes, my AMC share ownership has risen to 793,974 shares, plus 1,561,832 granted but unvested shares, totaling 2,355,806 shares. A forceful incentive to do what is best for you and all AMC shareholders."
- On Friday, Aron said he would be donating $1 million in stock to a number of charities.