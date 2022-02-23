Instacart (ICART) and Lowe's are in a partnership to pilot same-day delivery in as fast as one hour.

The pairing will see Lowe's customers have the ability to order approximately 20,000 different items that can be delivered to their doors through Instacart (ICART).

Same-day Lowe's delivery via Instacart will be initially available in Boston and Charlotte, with plans set to expand the program in the coming months.

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) will be the first dedicated home improvement partner available on the Instacart marketplace.

"Online is a key piece of our omnichannel strategy, and the combination of Lowe's home improvement expertise and Instacart's ability to help deliver right to your door within hours offers a new, convenient way to shop," said Lowe's VP Mike Shady on the initiative.

Lowe's jumped on Wednesday after a strong Q4 earnings report and guidance boost.