Bloomreach valuation surges to $2.2B post $175M investment led by Goldman Sachs
Feb. 23, 2022 10:25 AM ETGSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Commerce Experience Cloud, Bloomreach announced a new investment of $175M, more than doubling the company's valuation in one year to $2.2B.
- The funding, which follows a $150M investment announced in January 2021, was led by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management with participation from existing Bloomreach investors Bain Capital Ventures and Sixth Street Growth.
- Bloomreach empowers businesses to personalize customer journeys across channels using a unique combination of customer and product data, which allows them to offer digital experiences tailored to each individual customer, at scale.
- With worldwide e-commerce sales expected to reach $7.4T by 2025, businesses are eager to engage their expanding market of digital consumers with data-driven personalization.
- In 2021, Bloomreach achieved 63% new annual recurring revenue growth Y/Y and added 100+ new brands.
- Post its latest round of funding, Bloomreach plans to invest in the development of cutting-edge personalization use cases powered by its entire Commerce Experience Cloud reflected the differentiated power of its combined product suite.