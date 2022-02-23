Goldman Sachs considers clawbacks to discourage departures - Bloomberg
Feb. 23, 2022 10:28 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- While Wall Street banks have been raising bankers' pay in an effort to hold onto talent. Now at least one bank is considering a stick in addition to the carrot. Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2%) may take the step to claw back vested stocks from bankers who leave the company, Bloomberg reported.
- That represents an about-turn for the company that had often kept close relationships with departing executives in order to cultivate a powerful network in the finance world. Some former bankers would then use Goldman (NYSE:GS) for advice, trades, or transactions.
- The company is also exploring the option of confiscating unvested compensation from long-time loyalists such as former division heads Eric Lane and Gregg Lemkau, who left Goldman (GS) for firms that were considered clients rather than competitors. Now, the bank may broaden its definition of a competitor, Bloomberg said.
