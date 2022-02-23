Healthcare distributor Owens & Minor (OMI +6.4%) is trading higher in morning hours on Wednesday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials came ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

Revenue for the quarter rose ~5% YoY to $2.5B as the Global Solutions segment and Global Products segment brought $2B and $629M revenue, indicating ~3% and ~9% YoY growth, respectively.

However, the quarterly net income slipped ~17% YoY to ~$42.0M as the gross margin declined to ~14% from ~17% in the previous year.

For the full year 2021, revenue climbed ~15% YoY to $9.8B, and net income witnessed over a sevenfold rise to reach $221.6M as gross margin improved to ~16% from ~15% in the previous year.

The long-term debt, excluding the current portion, dropped ~4% YoY to $947.5M at the end of the year, while the net debt stood at $894M.

For 2022, Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) projects $9.2B – $9.6B in revenue and $3.00 – $3.50 per share adj. net income compared to ~$9.8B and $3.35 per share in the consensus.

Citing a normalization of glove costs, the company expects a $400M – $450M YoY decline in revenue for 2022. It also assumes PPE volumes to ease during the year amid a return of elective procedures to pre-pandemic levels. The company expects to add new glove manufacturing capacity in late Q1 2022.

Commenting on the results, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reaffirmed the Bullish rating on the stock, arguing that the company shares are “irrationally undervalued.”

“We believe Owens & Minor shares are irrationally undervalued and may present the best long-term return potential in our coverage universe,” he wrote, adding that the company posted growth for both divisions and further cut its debt during the quarter.

Currently, Wall Street analysts have three Strong Buy recommendations for Owens & Minor (OMI) with only one Hold rating.