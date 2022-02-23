Investors should hedge for events in Ukraine but remain strategically positioned for higher yields and a rebound in risk, J.P. Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic says.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) landed in correction territory with its close yesterday.

"While Equities are down ytd due to rising rates, we note that historically the initial volatility around rate liftoff didn’t last and equities made new all-time highs 2-4 quarters out," Kolanovic wrote in a note. "The start of policy tightening is usually a confirmation that the cycle has legs, rather than the signal of its end."

"As we don’t see the yield curve inverting or real yields reaching problematic levels this year, it is premature to talk about end-of-cycle worries."

While the 2s/10s yield curve (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) (NASDAQ:SHY) has flattened, it's still about 40 basis points away from an inversion.

"We remain OW Equities and UW Bonds as we don’t see the current geopolitical risk as threatening the 2022 growth outlook, while we expect bond yields to rise further as terminal rates pricing gradually moves higher towards neutral," Kolanovic added. "We stay OW sectors/geographies that are reasonably valued, should do well in this growth/inflation environment and should also benefit from rising real yields."

One of those regions is still Russia given its dislocation with oil prices, he said.

"We are happy, but nervous with our OW call on Russia. Oil prices (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) are +14% from the October highs on MSCI Russia (NYSEARCA:ERUS) while the market is -25%. Valuations are at all-time lows on many metrics: the div yield of 10.75% implies 34% upside to the previous high yield of 8.0%."

Russian ETFs remain under heavy pressure.