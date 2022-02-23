Roku introduces ad watermark, joins Sound Hub Denmark
Feb. 23, 2022 10:44 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roku (ROKU -1.3%) has rolled out what it says is a streaming industry first, an Advertising Watermark to help validate authenticity of video ads originating on its platform.
- The watermark will help advertisers know that they're reaching genuine Roku users, and not "spoofed" devices where bad actors pretend that another device is a TV streaming device.
- Technology providers integrating Roku's Advertising Watermark at launch include Basis Technologies, Google, HUMAN, Innovid, and Magnite; and publishers using the watermark on their own ad inventory include Discovery, Fox and more.
- Meanwhile, Roku's Danish audio team is joining Sound Hub Denmark. Alongside other members including Bang & Olufsen, Harman and Dynaudio, the team will work to foster innovation in the audio field.