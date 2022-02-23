Trilogy Metals (TMQ -30.9%) plunges to a 52-week low after the company said the U.S. Department of the Interior filed a motion to review a Trump-era decision supporting development of a 200-mile industrial road in northwest Alaska, in a setback for the company's attempt to access deposits of valuable minerals in the region.

The Biden administration filed documents in federal court on Tuesday asking the judge to let the agency conduct further analysis of an environmental impact study that led to the issuance of a federal right-of-way permit for the road to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.

The Interior Department also said it plans to suspend right-of-way for the road during the review "to ensure that no ground-disturbing activity takes place that could potentially impact the resources in question."

Trilogy Metals last week reported a larger than forecast full-year loss.