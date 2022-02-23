Israeli video software provider Beamr files for US IPO
Feb. 23, 2022 10:54 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Beamr Imaging, an Israel-based provider of video and imaging software, has filed to hold an initial public offering in the US.
- The size and pricing of the IPO have not yet been determined. Beamr also hasn't decide on which exchange it would list, although it hopes to trade under the symbol BMR, according to a recent filing.
- The Israeli company reported a net loss of $952K on revenue of $3M for 2021. Think Equity is serving as sole bookrunner.
- Beamr is a provider of video encoding, transcoding and optimization software. Its customers include Hollywood studios and video streaming platforms such as Netflix and ViacomCBS. The company is also collaborating with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on developing a GPU accelerated encoding solution.
