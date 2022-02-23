The Advertising Stands Council of India laid out twelve rules for cryptocurrency-related advertisements, according to a release Wednesday.

The new rules come as marketing initiatives for digital asset-related products have been "very aggressive" over the past few months, the advertising watchdog noted. For example, crypto exchange FTX gave out bitcoin to winners of the Super Bowl contest.

The ASCI said it consulted with both the government and the crypto industry to frame guidelines for advertising in the space. According to the guidelines, all advertisements for "virtual digital asset" ("VDA) products and exchanges must carry the following disclaimer: "Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions." Furthermore, the words “currency”, “securities”, “custodian” and “depositories” cannot be used in advertisements of VDA products or services as consumers associate these terms with regulated products, the ASCI explained. Additionally, "returns for periods of less than 12 months shall not be included" in advertisements to ensure unbiased information on past performance.

The guidelines will be applicable to all advertisements released on or after April 1, and advertisers must ensure that all earlier advertisements will not appear in the public domain unless they comply with the guidelines, post April 15.

"Advertising of virtual digital assets and services needs specific guidance, considering that this is a new and as yet an emerging way of investing," said ASCI Chairman Subhash Kamath. "Hence, there is a need to make consumers aware of the risks and ask them to proceed with caution.”

Looking at crypto prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD +2.0%) rebounds to $38.5K intraday and ethereum (ETH-USD +2.4%) rises to $2.7K.

In January, Singapore's monetary regulator told crypto service providers not to advertise to the general public.