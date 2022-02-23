Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group (WKHS -2.3%) fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Postal Service authorized a $6B order of gasoline-powered trucks built by Oshkosh Corporation (OSK -1.0%).

The announcement was just an affirmation of a prior decision by the agency to move forward with a plan to begin purchasing as many as 165K mail trucks over the next 10 years. The Biden Administration has been pushing for a higher mix of electric trucks after the USPS decided that up to 90% of the new vehicles will be fueled by gasoline.

Bloomberg reported that environmental groups are preparing to challenge the USPS decision in federal court. Their argument is focused in part on the contention that the USPS is illegally justifying its move with a fundamentally flawed analysis of the purchase plan that underestimates greenhouse gas emissions.

Over the last 52 weeks, shares of Workhorse Group are down 90% while Oshkosh is 5% higher.