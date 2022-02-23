NovoCure Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 11:11 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.49M (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVCR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.