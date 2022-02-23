Option Care Health spikes after Q4 beat
Feb. 23, 2022 11:12 AM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Option Care Health (OPCH +9.2%) have recorded the biggest intraday gain since June 2021 on Wednesday, after the infusion services provider posted better than expected financials for Q4 2021.
- The quarterly revenue climbed ~15% YoY to $927.2M expanding the full-year revenue ~13% YoY to $3.4B. Meanwhile, the net income rose more than four times from the previous year to reach $75.5M as the gross margin improved by 10bps to ~22.9%.
- The full-year net income stood at $139.9M compared to a net loss of $8.1M in the previous year as the gross margin improved by 20bps to ~22.7%.
- Despite the ongoing pandemic, the company served more than a quarter of a million patients in 2021, Chief Executive of Option Care (NASDAQ:OPCH) John C. Rademacher noted.
- The company expects to complete the acquisition of Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network (SPNN) within this year.
- For 2022, Option Care (OPCH) projects $3.65B – $3.85B in net revenue and $310M – $330M adj. EBITDA, excluding the impact of SPNN acquisition. Meanwhile, the consensus estimates indicate ~$3.7B revenue for the company in 2022.