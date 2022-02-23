Shyft Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 11:12 AM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Shyft (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+74.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.48M (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHYF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.