Russian stocks and ETFs continued to sell off on Wednesday as the United States and its European allies have imposed sanctions on the country after Vladimir Putin dispatched Russian troops to act as "peacekeepers" in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In a direct reaction to the sanctions executed by the U.S. and its allies, Russian related stocks and ETFs have tumbled. This added to a retreat that has marked the last several days, as tensions in Ukraine have escalated.

As an example, state-owned bank Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) is -14% during Wednesday's intraday action. The slide represented the fifth consecutive day of declines, including a plunge of 21% the day before. Shares have lost about 40% of their value since the close on Feb. 15.

Looking at Wednesday's action in some other big-name U.S.-listed Russian companies: Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) -8.6%, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) -7.2%,PAO NOVATEK (OTCPK:NOVKY) -6.2%, and PJSC LUKOIL (OTCPK:LUKOY) -6%.

Given the broad-based slide, ETFs tied to Russia are showing massive declines as well. Here is the price action on the most prominent Russian ETFs: Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL) -13.3%, VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) -6.7%, VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) -4.5%, iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) -8.2%, and the Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) -8.1%.

The continued selling pressure came as U.S. President Joe Biden placed sanctions on two Russian banks Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank, as well as on Russian sovereign debt. The restrictions also apply to Russian elites and family members, working with Germany to halt Nord Stream 2.

Commenting on the actions, President Biden stated: "I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response, far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014. And if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further.

Aside from the U.S., the European Union and Great Britain have also imposed sanctions in an effort to curb a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While Russian related stocks and ETFs have seen a sharp decline, J.P. Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic remains overweight on Russia.