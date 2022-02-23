Clovis Oncology quarterly net loss narrows even as product revenue declines
Feb. 23, 2022 11:18 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Clovis Oncology (CLVS -4.4%) saw its net loss narrow ~19% in Q4 2021 compared to the prior-year period even as revenue declined.
- Net loss for Q4 was ~$64.4M, or -$0.50 per basic and diluted shares.
- Product revenue was ~$36M, a 17% decline from the year-ago period.
- For full-year 2021, Rubraca (rucaparib) global net product revenues were $148.8M, down 10% vs 2020.
- Clovis (CLVS -4.4%) was helped in the quarter by ~$20M less in total expenses compared to Q4 2020.
- Looking ahead, Clovis (CLVS -4.4%) is expecting three top-line phase read-outs for Rubraca this year to address larger ovarian and prostate cancer patient populations with therapy earlier on.
