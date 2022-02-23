Travere Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 (+77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.4M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TVTX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.