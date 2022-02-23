Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -0.9%) slid past consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report on comparable sales growth 18.8% higher than the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Food and beverage costs rose to 35.0% of sales during the quarter vs. 32.4% a year ago with higher beef costs factoring in. Labor costs were 32.6% of sales vs. 35.2% a year ago.

CEO update: "Our strong cashflow generation allowed us to continue opening new stores as well as getting back to our normal strategy of quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases. In addition, we repaid a significant portion of our outstanding debt during the year. As we transition into 2022, we are well positioned to continue to grow sales, build new restaurants and handle the current inflationary environment."

On Wall Street, BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) after factoring in the update.

Analyst Peter Saleh and team raised the Q1 same-store sales forecast considerably on TXRH to reflect trends in the first seven weeks of the year and seasonal strength yet to come in March. Additional menu pricing in April is anticipated to allow the company to offset the commodity and labor inflation dollars, with the potential seen for flat restaurant margins for the year if commodity prices moderate.

See the profitability metrics on Texas Roadhouse.