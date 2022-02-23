DISH Network Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 11:25 AM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.48B (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DISH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.