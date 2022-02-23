Pacira BioSciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 11:28 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.42M (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCRX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.