BlackRock TCP Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 11:30 AM ETBlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.76M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TCPC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.