Teekay Tankers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 11:30 AM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.80 (+33.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.78M (-49.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.