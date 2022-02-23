OptimizeRx Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.8M (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OPRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.