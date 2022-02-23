Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is down another 2.9% Wednesday amid two more downgrades following last week's rough earnings report.

Shares are now down 26% in a week.

Société Générale has downgraded the stock to Hold, from Buy, and set its price target to $12. That now implies 12% upside after the stock's sharp weekly decline.

Evercore ISI has also cut to In Line, from a previous Outperform, and slashed its price target to $15 from a previous $25 - and it's attributing that to Altice USA's switch to a "high-fiber diet."

Management's aggressive plans to hit 6.5 million fiber homes by the end of 2025 (up from 1.2 million at the end of 2021) will boost capital expenditures to an estimated $600 million, $500 million and $600 million over the coming three years before easing up - and that means compression to free cash flow.

"Our concern with these fiber investments is not an argument that they aren’t actually necessary, but rather that they’re fundamentally defensive: Of the approximately 5.4M fiber homes the company plans to build in 22-25, we estimate that nearly 4.9M (and more than 75% of the capex spent) will be upgrades of the company’s existing footprint, rather than expansion into new addressable markets," the firm says.

Its positive thesis was based on Altice USA keeping EBITDA flat to growing slightly, generating stable free cash flow and shrinking its float through buybacks. But "clearly, this scenario hasn’t panned out, as the company’s capex and opex investments will drive FCF well below our targeted levels for the foreseeable future, and make any further equity repurchases highly unlikely."

On Friday, MoffettNathanson downgraded Altice USA calling it "the wrong stock for the times."