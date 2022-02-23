Shell Midstream Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 11:45 AM ETShell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.73M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SHLX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.