Select Medical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETSelect Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.31 (-45.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.52B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.