Quanta Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 11:46 AM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.66B (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.